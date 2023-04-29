Marvel Superfan Has Unforgettable Encounter

The Disney Parks have long been the places where imagination meets reality. Disneyland and Walt Disney World both go to great lengths to immerse us in the colorful worlds of our favorite characters, which can result in some seriously emotional reactions. Nowhere is that more evident than mingling with our beloved childhood heroes from the silver screen with a Disney Meet and Greet.

All Guests have a favorite Disney character, from Mickey Mouse to Mirabel Madrigal. However, the term “Disney character” has grown since Walt’s day. With the addition of Star Wars and Marvel into the mix, fans have no shortage of friends to meet at the Parks, and one little fan just had his mind totally blown at Avengers Campus.

A MARVELous Meet and Greet

Disney’s colorful cast of characters has the habit of going the extra mile to make our trips magical. Whether it’s as something as simple as a selfie or as big as a proposal or happy birthday, the Character Meet and Greets continue to be the lifeblood of the Parks.

As evidenced by the Spider-Man-themed attire, the little guy in @disneyparktiktok’s video is a Spider-Man superfan. Naturally, there’s only one thing he wants to do while visiting Avenger’s Campus. As the video progresses, it looks like Spidey might be a little tied up for a quick hello, but the wall-crawler personally took him down the streets of the campus and undoubtedly made his vacation.

With all the various drama circling Disney in the media these days, many people ask why fans still bother visiting. It’s moments like the one in the video above that prove time and time again that Disney is still magical. Something as simple as taking a fan by the hand can have such a big impact.

Simply put, one act of random kindness is all it takes to make a world of difference. Even in a place as opulent and extra as Disneyland, magic can be found in the smallest of things. You can certainly bet this kid will remember his time with his favorite superhero long after he leaves the Park.

What’s your favorite Disney Park encounter? Tell us at Inside the Magic in the comments below!