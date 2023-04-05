Jon Stewart Channeled ‘Star Wars’ to Celebrate Donald Trump’s Arrest

The political world is currently in upheaval, as former President Donald Trump was arrested and indicted for 34 felonies. Trump was due in court in New York to hear what punishment the judge presiding over his case would hand down, which has been the biggest story for most news outlets. The satirical political show known as The Daily Show covered the arrest, including the return of its original host: Jon Stewart.

The Daily Show initially aired in 1996, which took a satirical approach to comment on current world affairs with as much humor as possible. The show held a few hosts until Jon Stewart joined the program in 1999. Stewart’s prowess in satire led to the man holding the job until 2015, when comedian Trevor Noah took over.

Noah’s turn to host The Daily Show ran from 2015 to 2022 when he announced that he would also leave the program behind to pursue his stand-up comedy career more closely. Comedy Central then decided to bring in various Guest hosts since Noah’s departure, including Wanda Sykes, Leslie Jones, Hasan Minhaj, Sarah Silverman, John Leguizamo, and Kal Penn.

The current Guest host is comedian Roy Wood Jr, who commented on how difficult it is to host The Daily Show when Jon Stewart came in dressed as Obi-Wan Kenobi while telling Wood to “use the Force.” The crowd erupted with cheers from seeing Stewart walk across the stage.

Wood and Stewart then spoke about wanting to be Star Wars characters like Luke Skywalker, Chewie, Han Solo, and more. The conversation led to Wood comparing Donald Trump to Darth Vader. After much debate, Jon Stewart leaned into the camera to give his opinion on the indictment, only to be hilarious cut off by Wood.

Jon Stewart has made headlines for his political stances and has been critical of Donal Trump, so it makes sense why he would appear on the day that Trump was indicted.

He also channeled Obi-Wan Kenobi to give Wood some advice about being the host of The Daily Show. In the perfect on-brand humor of the show, Stewart was cut off before he could even say his peace. Regardless, seeing the man return to his former position was a huge treat, even for the small bit of being cut off by Wood.

There is no telling what will happen with Donald Trump and his arrest, but we imagine Jon Stewart will speak about this matter when and where he can. Will he dress up like more Star Wars characters to do so? We are unsure but we would love to see him dress like Chewie.

