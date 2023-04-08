Guest Reveals Biggest Disney World Lie

In the immortal words of Rumplestiltskin, “All magic comes at a price, dearie.” That’s a phrase that grows all too true with each passing year at any Disney Park. Anyone who even buys a ticket into Walt Disney World knows that they are going to be paying out the nose for certain things, but Disney has been subtly billing us for an unavoidable and unpreventable factor for decades.

When planning a Disney trip, it is often highly recommended that Guests stay on Park property. If not for the convenience of staying so close to the theme park of choice, Guests should stay for the numerous magical experiences available only if they stay at the Walt Disney World Resort. However, that’s not all they pay for…

Disney World’s Hidden Fees

Many first-time Disney Guests have the tendency to go back and forth on whether or not to stay at a Disney Resort. Staying on Park property definitely has more pros than cons, but as former Cast Member @dappermanatee pointed out in his recent TikTok, Guests really need to think about where they are putting their vacation money.

A recent post on r/WaltDisneyWorld had fans discussing whether or not staying at the resorts was worth the hundreds of dollars extra. While many agree that staying where Disney offers early Park access, complementary transportation, and other perks is well worth it, one user makes a simple yet damning observation.

u/questionname states in the latter half of their comment,

“You pay extra for the theming, the CM, access to Disney Concierge/ticketing services, transportation, etc.”

Disney World’s Castle of Illusion

Some say, “you get what you pay for,” and that can certainly apply to many of Disney’s resorts and hotels. However, many dedicated fans might find themselves asking, “are we really paying for ambience and environment?”

The short answer is yes, but it’s way more complicated than just theming, Cast Members, and Guest Services. Whenever Guests stay on Disney Park property, they aren’t just paying for a nice place to stay with easy access to the Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, and so on. They’re not paying for staying close to Disney, they’re paying for the Disney Bubble.

Part of Their World

The company has gone to great lengths to make the Walt Disney World Resort as separate from the rest of Orlando as possible, and that experience begins right when Guests pass through that big blue archway. You’re not just paying for a room and Park tickets, you’re paying for a whole environment themed around the magic of Disney.

Paying extra for theming and ambience might sound ridiculous on paper, but it is still something Disney fans want. Even the Value Resorts like All-Star Movies and Pop Century are a step or two above a Holiday Inn.

u/Irishpanda88 shares an understandable bit of reasoning when they add,

“We’ll only stay in the “Disney bubble” because we like the convenience of not having to drive and being able to pop back to your resort during the day using the free transport.”

Disney has always used free transport, complementary early access, and so on as incentive for Guests to stay on property, but are these perks as free as they say? You be the judge.

