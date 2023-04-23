Giuliana Rancic Proves She and Her Family Are Huge Disney Fans

After a recent trip to Walt Disney World with her husband Bill Rancic and their son Duke, Giuliana Rancic shared a post on Instagram showing that she and her family are massive Disney fans and have been for years.

Giuliana Rancic is an entertainment reporter and TV personality most famous for her work with the E! network, working as a red carpet correspondent, co-host of Fashion Police (2010-2017) with Joan Rivers and Kelly Osbourne, and co-host of E! News (1991-present) where she worked alongside Ryan Seacrest, Terrence J, and Jason Kennedy.

Currently, Giuliana Rancic is most focused on her fashion line, G by Giuliana, and her charity Fab-U-Wish which grants wishes to women undergoing breast cancer treatment.

However, the most important thing to Rancic is clearly her family, made up of her husband Bill Rancic, and their son Duke. You can easily see this love and affection in a post on Giuliana’s Instagram sharing photos from multiple trips to the Magic Kingdom.

Giuliana Rancic and Family Love Disney

After the Rancic Family’s recent trip to Disney World, Giuliana took to Instagram to share the magical feeling it had given to her and her entire family.

“To say our trip to Disney World this week was epic is an understatement! As you can see in these pics, we have been visiting [Walt Disney World] for years and it somehow gets even more magical every single visit.”

She also shared some of the family’s favorite rides, including TRON Lightcycle / Run, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Avatar Flight of Passage, Expedition Everest, Soarin’ Around the World, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Space Mountain, and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. However, Rancic’s personal favorite that had her smiling “ear-to-ear” was Slinky Dog Dash.

Rancic ended her post by asking her fans, “What are some of your faves? Until next time, Disney World…” And in that same sentiment…

What are some of your Disney World faves? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!