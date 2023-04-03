Every new Disney Park show seems to outdo the last – and Hong Kong Disneyland’s latest production is no exception.

Hong Kong Disneyland is in the middle of a glow-up right now. Its biggest expansion to date – Arendelle: The World of Frozen – is set to open later this year, marking the first time Disney has built an area dedicated to the beloved film.

The Park is also set to join in the fun of Disney100. Oswald the Lucky Rabbit (AKA Mickey Mouse’s predecessor) will make his Hong Kong debut later this year, and the Park will also mark celebratory months dedicated to Marvel’s superheroes and Pixar.

For now, however, the Park is in the middle of its Duffy and Friends celebration – and one of Duffy’s friends just got her very own show.

The friend in question is StellaLou. While Duffy is a teddy bear – who, according to his origin story, was made by Minnie to accompany Mickey on his nautical travels – StellaLou is a lavender rabbit who loves to dance.

That’s the focus of her very first Disney Park show, StellaLou’s Wonderful Wishes Ballet. According to the Hong Kong Disneyland website, this sees StellaLou live her dream and perform with none other than the Hong Kong Ballet.

Finally, fulfilling her greatest wish, StellaLou will appear on stage at the Storybook Theater for the first time during “StellaLou’s Wonderful Wishes Ballet” with the Hong Kong Ballet. Thanks to the support of her dear friends, including Duffy, LinaBell, Gelatoni, and you, she has pirouetted through practice, overcome challenges, and achieved one of her biggest dreams.

The show premiered on April 3, 2023, and is set for a very limited run at the Hong Kong Park. StellaLou and the Hong Kong Ballet will take to the stage for 20 minutes each day from April 5 to 10, and April 14 to 16, 2023.

This marks the first time a Disney Park has integrated an official ballet company into a show, and it only makes sense that StellaLou gets the honor of pirouetting by their side.

Guests can enjoy other Duffy and Friends experiences – including immersive meet-and-greets at the Duffy and Friends Play House and a Duffy-themed sleepover at the Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel – until the end of Duffy and Friends Play Days on June 22, 2023.