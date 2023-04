Walt Disney World Resort is home to four magical Theme Parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. It boasts over 25 Resort hotels, the Disney Springs shopping & dining district, two Water Parks, mini-golf & golf courses, and a thriving sports complex. But a Disney Park vacation isn’t for everyone.

TikToker Claire (@claireinnyc) recently shared a video detailing why she never plans to revisit Walt Disney World Resort. However, it was quickly met with backlash from Disney Parks fans who accused the creator of blaming Disney for her poorly-planned trip:

Claire said that she’d visited Walt Disney World Resort “five to ten times” and felt it declining with each visit. Firstly, she called the Disney Park “so badly organized” and “inefficient.”

“The infrastructure of that business is appalling,” Claire argued. She explained that their family had to wait an hour for a boat out of Magic Kingdom because only one boat was running, and they walked “miles and miles” in a queue for water transportation.

“We must have waited an hour to get on a boat in the heat, 90 degrees,” she recalled. “My mother, who has definitely difficulty walking, had to stand for an hour. There’s literally no care given to anyone with disabilities or lack of ability to stand for long periods of time. I just think it’s unacceptable.”

Commenters quickly pointed out that Disney Cast Members would have fetched a temporary wheelchair for her mother to wait in if she’d asked. “There are always wheelchairs about for this reason…” said @brynnaellen.

Additionally, other transportation options are available to both Disney Resort hotels and the Transportation & Ticket Center. “Monorail? Buses?” @dawn_71 wrote.

“Right? So many other forms of transportation,” @italiangemini525 agreed.

Claire’s second complaint involved the Disney Parks being “old-fashioned and dirty.”

“They need to make a bunch of improvements that I’m assuming they can’t afford to make,” she argued.” So, for example, it rained for 15 minutes, and they had all their Cast Members, poor things, basically sweeping the water into a single drain that was near the Magic Kingdom castle, and it was just appalling.”

“It’s Florida. It rains all the time in Florida,” Claire continued. “There are tropical storms in Florida. There are hurricanes in Florida. What are you doing? Disney, create more drains so your employees do not have to get wooden sticks and sweep water into holes. It’s absurd.”

“The third reason is the food in Disney is appalling,” she concluded. “The food options are disgusting. The quality is disgusting. Compared to Universal and Island of Adventure, it is so low-end. It is overpriced sh*t, basically.”

“It’s just vile… If you are thinking of going, good luck,” Claire warned.

Commenters also disagreed with her thoughts on cleanliness and food. “Pretty sure you did not go to the same Disney in Orlando,” said @hvsamuel1.

“Or the same Universal,” @gamolienickle replied. “Universal food is bottom of the barrel.”

“Nothing to eat in Disney?? I almost laughed out loud,” @fairylegs37 wrote. “And expecting them to move rain water, that sounds like a you problem.”

But Claire stood her ground. “I’m enjoying all the Disney adults freaking out,” she replied.

Do you agree or disagree with Claire’s critiques of the Central Florida Disney Parks? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.