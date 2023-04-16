David Fincher Reportedly Joins ‘Squid Games’ Reboot

Netflix has some bold plans for how to expand Squid Games, and one of them includes doing an Americanized version of the popular series.

In 2021, the internet fell in love with the South Korean Netflix Original and watched the new series in shock and horror. The series starts off as a simple game show with candidates who desperately need the money, but the series takes a dark turn once people realize that they are gambling their life for the jackpot.

Each challenge is based on school games, and while the Squid Games were challenges meant for children, the deadly twist for each one led many candidates to suffer the consequences. The season ended with a cliffhanger, and Season 2 is already confirmed with Emmy Winner Lee Jung-Jae returning. Season 2 will continue the story of the Frontman, a character that the series creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, left open-ended.

Filming for Season 2 should happen soon, and Jung-Jae believes it will take a lot longer because Season 2 will be bigger than the first season. Netflix is eyeing a 2024 release date for Season 2, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t already working on a new series version for an American audience. During the Hot Mic Podcast, Jeff Sneider revealed that David Fincher might be joining the project and that Netflix wants to get this series version into production very soon.

Fincher’s relationship with Netflix is strong as the acclaimed director has been working on several projects for the streaming platform. He has helped with Love, Death and Robots, Mindhunter, and Mank and is now working on a film called The Killer, starring Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton, which will release November 10, 2023.

While Squid Games was a cultural phenomenon a few years back, Netflix might be jumping ahead of itself by creating an American version of the series. While English-speaking audiences aren’t thrilled to listen to series that are dubbed or use subtitles, people still go watch the show if it’s good.

Making an English-speaking adaptation feels like Netflix hopes that by adding talent and a popular title, they can guarantee a quick cash grab even if the story isn’t worth telling. It’s hard to tell if another version of Squid Games should exist, but fans will know sooner or later whether or not it’s worth checking out.

Do you want Fincher to direct a Squid Games reboot? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!