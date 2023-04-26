Could ‘The Mandalorian’ Be Setting Up ‘Star Wars’ Zombies?

First Marvel Zombies, now Star Wars?

The Mandalorian has been a great vehicle for Lucasfilm to bring in new and familiar elements and characters. Audiences have seen familiar faces brought to live action, as well as cherished new characters. Outside of the bounds of The Skywalker Saga, it’s a lot safer for people like Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni to play around, and now, one theory has it they might be introducing…the undead.

Well, not introducing per se. Believe it or not, Star Wars has a long history with Zombies and the Undead. Fans of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will remember the disturbing arc which took place on Geonosis, in which Queen Karina the Great (Dee Bradley Baker) utilized brain worms to enslave both the living and the dead.

That wasn’t the only instance either: both in The Clone Wars as well as the video game Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars fans saw the nightsisters of Dathomir reanimate the corpses of their fallen sisters to combat threats and perceived threats. Different from the brain worms, these corpses were reanimated with magic instead of a parasite. Now, one theory claims that even more undead may be on their way to Star Wars canon.

ComicbookMovie covered a new theory that’s gaining steam among Star Wars fans that Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni may have already teased another huge Star Wars storyline that would bring zombies into the franchise in a big way. The theory revolves around a thrashed stormtrooper helmet quickly glimpsed with Grogu (himself) spots the IG droid head.

Though it’s not a lot to go on, some fans believe that this helmet may be an easter egg, an indicator that Lucasfilm may be bringing to life a Star Wars Legends novel, “Death Troopers.” The novel in question sees the Empire creating a virus, which, of course, gets out of hand, infecting dozens of stormtroopers and turning them into cannibalistic zombies. Some fans have even theorized that it’s the creation of this virus that will prompt Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) to hunt down Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) in Ahsoka!

While this is highly unlikely, it is a very interesting storyline for Lucasfilm to explore, and with more creative freedom, something that fans would definitely enjoy seeing. With Marvel dipping its proverbial toe into the world of R-rated movies, could Lucasfilm be not that far behind? Again, not likely, given its fanbase and wide appeal, but stranger things have happened!

