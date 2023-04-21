As Plans For Florida Exit Come Forward, Classic Disney Attraction Goes Down

Millions of Guests visit Walt Disney World Resort each and every year.

When visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Disney Park Guests look for the opportunity to ride some of their favorite attractions. While beloved rides can be found all over Disney World, including at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT, there’s just something magical about visiting Magic Kingdom Park.

Home to Cinderella Castle, Disney World Guests enter Magic Kingdom on Main Street, U.S.A. From there, you can make your way off to many magical and immersive lands, such as Tomorrowland, Fantasyland, Frontierland, Adventureland, and Liberty Square.

While there are plenty of fun and exciting attractions in Magic Kingdom, like Pirates of the Caribbean, “it’s a small world”, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Space Mountain, Peter Pan’s Flight, The Many Adventure of Winne the Pooh, one of the most popular attractions in all of Disney World is none other than Haunted Mansion.

Recently, Guests who were riding the Haunted Mansion found themselves stuck. The Guests had to stay in their doom buggies until Disney Cast Members came around and manually unlocked their ride for evacuation. While there are times that rides breakdown, Disney Cast Members do an excellent job of keeping Guests safe if an evacuation must happen. In addition, the Guests shared that they got a free Individual Lightning Lane pass, so in many ways, this is a dream for some.

The good news is that the classic ride is back up and running, and Disney World is still operating as normal.

The Haunted Mansion is a dark ride that takes Guests through a haunted mansion filled with spooky scenes and audio-animatronic figures.

The ride begins in a portrait gallery, where Guests see portraits of various characters that transform into ghostly images. They then board “doom buggies” and travel through a series of rooms and scenes, including a séance room, a ballroom filled with dancing ghosts, and a graveyard filled with singing tombstones.

The Haunted Mansion is known for its intricate details and special effects, including illusions that make it appear as if ghosts are floating around the room. The ride is also famous for its catchy theme song, “Grim Grinning Ghosts.”

