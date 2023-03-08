Demolition Coming to Iconic Universal Studios Attraction Soon

Universal Studios Hollywood could be making some major changes in the near future.

Universal Studios Hollywood is already in the midst of expansion, with the exciting SUPER NINTENDO WORLD now open, and more construction projects planned for the future. The Universal Park has begun plans on a new Fast & Furious-themed coaster that will run from the Upper Lot of the theme park to the Lower Lot and then back to the Upper Lot.

In addition, Universal Studios Hollywood is also home to many iconic and fun attractions, like Jurassic World: The Ride, Revenge of the Mummy, Transformers: The Ride 3-D, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, and The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash.

However, as we move forward and Universal Parks & Resorts shares new and exciting ideas for its theme parks around the country– including Universal Orlando Resort and the construction of Epic Universe– it seems that one intellectual property might be on its way out.

Inside the Magic has covered rumors that The Simpsons Ride may be demolished to make way for another experience in the near future. Universal’s licensing agreement to have The Simpsons in its theme parks reportedly runs out in 2028, and this could mean that Springfield is just a year or two away from being retired.

The Hollywood attraction, in particular, seems to be on its way out. Universal didn’t even list Springfield as a land in its updated website listings.

Screamscape recently shared more details on a possible replacement, sharing that the demolition of the ride will likely come hand-in-hand with the construction of the new Hollywood Drift roller coaster.

“So with that in mind, the incoming Hollywood Drift attraction may be preparing to install some new theming / placemaking for whatever overall theme will take over this area in the years to come,” the report reads. “So grab a Krustyburger and enjoy a spin on the Simpson’s ride whenever you can… while you still can.”

Universal has not confirmed these rumors and, for now, The Simpsons Ride will still be a part of its offerings. However, don’t be surprised if the characters are slowly integrated out of the theme parks– both at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Florida– to make way for something else.

There have been rumors that this change in Universal Hollywood could be to the Classic Monsters Land that fans will enjoy at Epic Universe in Universal Orlando Resort. For now, however, that’s just a rumor. It also begs the question: What would Universal Studios Florida replace its Simpsons Ride attraction with?

What do you think of this Universal Studios attraction meeting its end? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!