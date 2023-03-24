Iconic Ride Retheme Was a Mistake According to Fans

One of the most iconic Disney Parks attractions is the Tower of Terror. Located in Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World, Tokyo DisneySea, and Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris.

The ride is based off of the popular classic television show, Rod Sterling’s The Twilight Zone, and is a drop-style tower ride. Guests take an elevator ride through the infamous Hollywood Tower Hotel, where a handful of party guests fell to their death in that very elevator. Things get a little creepy during the ride, leading to the riders also falling to their doom in a series of drops. The attraction is the icon of Hollywood Studios, and is one of the most popular original attractions in Disney.

The ride also existed in Disney California Adventure, but was rethemed in 2017 to Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT! and featured characters from Guardians of the Galaxy (2014). While the ride style remained the same, the concept of the ride was completely changed. The redesign features throwback music, comedic lines and scenes, and the whole ride is guided by Rocket Raccoon as he tries to free the other Guardians from their capture by the Collector.

The attraction was changed in order to fit the area’s redesign to Avengers Campus during the height of the Avengers’ popularity. While the area itself has seen some lackluster responses lately, one Twitter user, @Chief__Leif, thinks Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT! specifically is an issue.

“Mission Breakout is unoriginal and not as interesting as DCA’s Tower of Terror. Not to mention, the Hollywood area there feels like it’s missing a major attraction while Guardians is an incoherent eyesore. It’s one of the few Dland attractions I won’t bother riding this year.”

Mission Breakout is unoriginal and not as interesting as DCA's Tower of Terror. Not to mention, the Hollywood area there feels like it's missing a major attraction while Guardians is an incoherent eyesore. It's one of the few Dland attractions I won't bother riding this year. https://t.co/CNR6XO21Nw — Leif (@Chief__Leif) March 22, 2023

While a successful financial move for Disney to capitalize on the success of the Avengers, it’s disappointing to Guests who enjoy original concept attractions. Disney has been on a major retheme kick in the last few years, announcing redesigns and builds of several original attractions to be based around popular IPs. Some of the most recent updates include Splash Mountain closing for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, TRON Lightcycle / Run, and DinoLand U.S.A. rumored to be making way for Zootopia.

Disney has been facing some backlash recently over these announcements and decisions, but seems to be making no moves to slow down. While Tower of Terror fans can continue to find the ride at Hollywood Studios and overseas, Disneyland Guests will have to accept that they’re part of the Guardians of the Galaxy now.

What do you think about DCA losing Tower of Terror? Share your opinions in the comments below!

Please note that the opinions shared in this article are not necessarily representative of Inside the Magic.