Star Remains Tight-Lipped About Returning to Marvel Franchise

Marvel fans are nervous.

While the original Avengers lineup took the world by storm, leading to some of the most popular characters and worldwide events, Marvel has gotten a lot of complaints lately about the lack luster direction that Phase Four, and seemingly Phase Five, took. Marvel Studios focused more on releasing series to Disney+ for Phase Four, releasing eight shows over the course of a year, and many fans felt burnt out.

Many MCU fans have claimed that Phase Four didn’t give them much or complained that in order to watch any of the movies they felt that they had to watch all of the shows on Disney+ up until that point in time. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) kicked off Phase Five, introducing a new villain, but it didn’t rise to fan expectations.

In the midst of the Marvel turmoil, it was revealed that Disney was going to make Deadpool 3, shockingly announcing that it would receive an R-rating like the two before it. Considering this will be Disney’s first rated R film, many fans are nervous to see whether or not it will hold up to the standard of the previous films. While there isn’t too much yet known about the film, Hugh Jackman has been confirmed to reprise his role as Wolverine.

Other than Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, every other character or actor involved is currently up in the air. Actress Zazie Beetz, who played Domino in the Deadpool sequel, recently teased fans when asked about whether she would return for the third installment. When asked about the fate of her character, she said “Unfortunately, I plead the fifth. I’m sorry.”

Zazie Beetz on returning as Domino in ‘DEADPOOL 3’: "Unfortunately, I plead the fifth. I'm sorry." 👀 (via @ComicBook) pic.twitter.com/CidfpWwaCo — X-Men Updates (@XMenUpdate) March 2, 2023

Fans on Twitter made note that it wasn’t an out right no, leading many to speculate that she will in fact be returning in some capacity to the next film. This brings up thoughts of the denials of both Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire about their involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021 and then a surprise appearance by both.

It looks like Marvel fans will just have to speculate for now about who else they may see in the next film.

Who would you like to see or see return in the next Deadpool movie? Let us know in the comments!