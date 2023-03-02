Merch Spoils New Character For Upcoming Marvel Series

Marvel might have just let the cat out of the bag…

Much has already been said about the close watch Marvel keeps on spoilers. There are many strict security measures in place to ensure that the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe stays in the future, but leaks still happen. Sometimes it’s a fan, sometimes an early screener; other times, it’s an actor or crew member, but many times, it’s merchandise! Such is the case with this latest leak.

Inside the Magic has already covered various leaks from Marvel Studios and the lengths that Kevin Feige and the studio have gone to in order to prevent them. Fans already know about Tom Holland’s notorious spoiler streak, as well as some of the leaked photos and video from the set of Avengers: Endgame (2019), despite a cast and crew phone ban. Then there’s the recent update from Anthony Mackie.

The new Captain America (Anthony Mackie) recently revealed the extreme measure the studio is undertaking to quash leaks before they happen. According to the actor, the scripts are very closely guarded, including password protection and actually supervision while they read their scripts! Just like a river, however, most of the leaks can be stopped, but there’s no way to stop them all.

One of the arenas in which the team at Marvel Studios can be the most creative is the Disney+ series, What If…? Through this series, Marvel has been able to explore many different storylines outside the mainstream Marvel Cinematic Universe, peppering in a good amount of references from Marvel Comics without ruining continuity. It has also been a convenient vehicle in which to introduce new characters or variations on existing characters as well.

Just one such character for the second season of What If…? may have been spoiled for fans by a new bit of merch. CBR reported on a post made by lasvegasfunkoholics, which shows a Funko Soda can with the Marvel logo prominently featured, as well as a never-before-seen character. The figure, who appears to be a traditionally dressed Native American woman, could have ties to either a “Marvel 1602” Captain America or an iteration of the character Echo.

In either case, it looks like What If…? Season 2 may be delving further into the catalog than the first season. Who knows? Fans could see characters from “Marvel 1602” or even “Avengers 1,000,000 B.C”. The latter would be an amazing iteration, featuring a storyline from Marvel Comics surrounding the very earliest avengers with heroes like Odin and a take on Ghost Rider, who has a mastodon for a mount instead of a motorcycle. Of course, this is all hypothetical at this point, but then, so is What If…?

