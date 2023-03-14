Marvel Studios Will Make Less Family Friendly MCU Projects, According to Exec

There used to be a time when MCU family-friendly content was all over the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but now it seems parents will have to look closely at every Marvel project before letting their kids watch it.

Horror has been lurking in the MCU for a little while. Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight started this trend by having an episode with creepy creatures lurking in a tomb that popped out of nowhere with a terrifying design. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) had some horror aspects due to Sam Raimi’s history in the Horror genre, but nothing too terrifying for children.

Werewolf by Night was Marvel’s first Halloween special, presenting a few horrifying moments, but Marvel doesn’t appear done with making things scarier. Fans should expect more bloody and terrifying moments in the MCU’s future.

According to Marvel Studios Vice President of Production and Development, Stephen Broussard, more horrifying MCU projects will arrive in the MCU, and he shared more on the D23: Inside Disney podcast:

“If I have anything to do with it, Marvel will continue digging into the horror-verse, digging into the darker side.”

Broussard’s role in Marvel Studios means that he will likely be able to ensure that more horror projects come to life in the MCU, which means that Marvel projects won’t suddenly be watchable for some kids. Disney+ is already committed to this, with parental controls allowing the platform to have darker projects with more mature ratings.

Parents will be forced to check more on which MCU projects their kids can watch, and the problem will be that, of course, some fans are used to watching everything Marvel creates, so it might create some interesting moments because some families probably never worried about Marvel no longer caring about family-friendly content and watch whatever is released.

Forcing parents to be more cautious doesn’t mean that Marvel doesn’t need more of its horrifying elements brought into the MCU. After Wanda Maximoff’s “sacrifice” in Doctor Strange 2, fans want the Scarlet With to meet Cthon, the creator of the Darkhold is a perfect example of a Marvel god that needs to show up but might not be suitable for young kids to see.

Midnight Sons are full of supernatural super heroes, and Marvel appears to be creating the roster for this team, which means more adventures fighting demons, vampires, and other creepy monsters, which is fine but could terrify children. Some religious parents won’t be happy with Marvel introducing their version of the Devil, Mephisto. Still, it seems that Marvel’s future is tied to content that will infuriate some and amazing to others. Parents should probably stop hoping for more MCU family-friendly content to arrive in the MCU consistently if Broussard gets his way.

Do you think Marvel will keep moving away from family-friendly content? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!