Fans Flip-Flop on ‘Little Mermaid’ Trailer

Disney’s upcoming remake of The Little Mermaid has been the subject of backlash since Halle Bailey was first cast as its Ariel, but the trailer made a splash at the 2023 Oscars, both with positive and negative feedback. However, the film isn’t out of the storm just yet.

Despite its tumultuous rise and initial troubles after the first announcements, the trailer for 2023’s The Little Mermaid looks like an epic retelling of the Disney classic. In fact, it would be so easy to mistake the first few seconds of the trailer for an upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean sequel. However, Sunday’s applause can always turn to Monday’s scorn in the realms of social media.

Why the Sudden Change?

When the remake and its casting were first announced, many absolutely lost their minds at Halle Bailey’s casting announcement. It got to the point that entire Facebook groups were dedicated to ridiculing and protesting the film before filming even began. So what made fans suddenly change their minds?

From what’s been shown so far, Halle Bailey wears Ariel’s mantel well and her vocal prowess is definitely worthy of the character. That’s not even mentioning how incredibly well the actress is shutting down the racists in the audience. Even Melissa McCarthy’s Ursula is shaping up to have a fan following.

The phrase “don’t judge a book by its cover” is starting to ring true as more and more fans seem to be warming up to the idea of the adaptations creative choices. While that’s certainly true for now, Disney might be setting up a Tower of Babel scenario if the film doesn’t deliver on what the trailer promises.

Is The Little Mermaid Dead in the Water?

Reactions to a trailer on social media do not make the stablest argument for or against a film, but they might be setting the tone for its reception. That being said, The Little Mermaid still has potential to be an incredible experience that is a breath of fresh air amongst the recently stagnant Disney remakes.

Whether the film is a success or a failure highly depends on what happens after it’s officially released in theaters, but that won’t stop the public from pulling themselves apart. Already, comments on places like Youtube have ranged from trolling and comparing it to Marvel’s Morbius to saying how “breathtaking” it looks and praising Halle Bailey’s voice. In the end, the right ingredients are there for a success, but audiences are fickle beasts that can turn in an instant.

Inside the Magic will continue to post updates on Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Until then, tell us what you think in the comments below!