Infamous Disney Attraction Left in Dreadful State For Guests

An infamous attraction at Walt Disney World has encountered issues, resulting in a lackluster experience for Guests.

The Walt Disney World Resort is home to perhaps the most beloved collection of rides, attractions, and live entertainment experiences of any theme park. Other locations like Universal Studios, SeaWorld, and even Disneyland in Anaheim, California, each offer Guests some great adventures, but the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida just feels so complete.

With rides like The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, the original Space Mountain, Expedition Everest, Flight of Passage, and Kilimanjaro Safaris, Guests are in for a truly unique experience at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Of course, Guests can also experience classic rides that are found elsewhere, like “it’s a small world,” Haunted Mansion, and Pirates of the Caribbean. Guests can also enjoy Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, a land that only U.S. Disney fans have been able to enjoy.

However, no ride at the Walt Disney World Resort has achieved such fandom and adoration as Journey Into Imagination With Figment. The original version of this ride opened in 1983 and was a far more complete experience. Disney decided to renovate the ride years later, cutting scenes and replacing scenes to fit with Disney’s Honey I Shrunk the Audience 3D attraction.

Eventually, Disney opened the version we see today, which has been polarizing, to say the least. Some Guests adore Figment and the attraction, while others think the ride is an embarrassment to EPCOT.

However you feel about the ride, one thing’s for sure: it could use some TLC. A Guest recently captured the lackluster state of the ride, with multiple elements not working. Check it out below:

heres your monthly coverage on figment ride brought to you by goofygabbers. the sight room still has no sound but good thing were able to see so enjoy my sister singing for you instead. the figment before his open house is also dead pic.twitter.com/Q11OU8xsBK — jacks maniac is FANTASMIC! 🎆 (@goofygabbers) March 1, 2023

Now we knew that one of the Figment animatronics was “dead” for quite some time, but it’s very disheartening to see that an entire show scene is now silent.

Fans were hopeful that Disney would announce an overhaul of this ride back at last year’s D23 Expo, but the only thing Figment-related that was announced was a meet and greet if you don’t include the ever-popular popcorn bucket.

In terms of newer experiences at EPCOT, the Park got its first-ever roller coaster last year in the form of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. The Magic Kingdom is about to get a new roller coaster as well, with TRON Lightcycle/Run opening this April in Tomorrowland.

What ride is your favorite at Walt Disney World? Do you enjoy Figment?