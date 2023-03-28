Disney World Turns Into Ghost Town as Crowds Vanish

Just a little more than a week ago, Walt Disney World Resort was packed with spring breakers.

If you’ve been to Walt Disney World Resort during a busy time of the year, you know that it can be hectic. Whether you’re at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios, you know that wait times can be outrageous during certain portions of the year, including during the Holidays, summertime, and spring break.

As many Disney World Guests make their way down to Orlando for vacations throughout the year, it should come as no surprise that the “downtimes” in the Parks are becoming less and less prevalent.

Because wait times can be so high and Disney Park crowd levels can be unpredictable, Disney World has given Guests an opportunity to experience attractions without the need to wait in enormous lines. These, of course, are known as Disney After Hours events. Magic Kingdom Park just finished up its Disney After Hours event, but Guests still have opportunities to visit two other theme parks and a water park for a limited-capacity event that includes complimentary snacks.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT are currently selling tickets for their Disney After Hours events, as well as Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park.

Inside the Magic recently visited Disney’s Hollywood Studios during an After Hours event, and can confirm that wait times were at astounding lows and that crowds were nowhere to be found. Essentially, the only wait all night that lasted any longer than 15 minutes was Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. As you can see in the photos below, the one on the left was during normal Park Hours. However, you can see in the photo on the right that Toy Story Land is completely empty.

There are still tickets available for Disney’s Hollywood Studios in May 2023 and June 2023. The After Hours event costs $149.00 per person. The event gives Guests the chance to ride all kinds of attractions, including Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Millenium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run, Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, and Slinky Dog Dash with minimal waits.

EPCOT will start with its Disney After Hours event beginning June 1, 2023 and running through August 24, 2023. Prices range from $129.00 to $139.00 based on the night, and Disney Annual Passholders and DVC Members get tickets for just $99.00. The After Hours event will take place on Thursday nights.This event takes place from 10:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.. You can get a head start on the fun by entering the park at 7:00 p.m.—a few hours before the event officially begins.

Have you taken advantage of a Disney After Hours event? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!