“Shut Up,” Fans Attack Cheer Coach Who Allowed Teens to “Battle” In Disney World Line

Walt Disney World Resort is best known as a dream vacation destination for many American families. But did you know it also has an active sporting scene? The ESPN Wide World of Sports complex hosts numerous high school, college, and professional sporting events year-round!

Most famously, Walt Disney World hosts cheer competitions for high schoolers and college students. Some lucky cheerleaders even get to perform ahead of select showings of the Festival of Fantasy parade at Magic Kingdom Park!

Many Guests and Disney Cast Members lament these competitions, which bring hundreds of unsupervised teenagers into the already-crowded Disney Parks. But they’ve also caused wider controversy. In 2022, The Port Neches-Groves Independent School District drill team came under fire for performing an insensitive routine about Native Americans at Magic Kingdom. Even though the Central Florida Disney Park forbade them from wearing culturally-insensitive headdresses, the “Indianettes” performed a chant that contained the phrase “Scalp ’Em,” which went viral on Twitter.

This week, a group of cheerleaders caused social media upset when they “battled” in line for a ride. An adult with the group, presumed to be their coach, shared a video of the cheer battle on TikTok:

In the video, the girls loudly chant at each other from different parts of the queue. Many Disney Parks fans were fed up after only listening for a few seconds and condemned the chaperones for allowing the cheerleaders to be so loud.

“I would’ve been so fed up,” read the most popular comment from @juliaaxbarros, with nearly 300 likes.

“I would’ve gotten out of line. Probably been there all d*mn day,” @nolagirllbria replied. “Head already hurting. I’m sure it’s hot and all that breath doesn’t help.”

“The way I would of said Shut up respectfully,” @m3l094 wrote.

“Embarrassing,” said @samuel696___.

But others defended the teens. “Yall a lil too grown to be hating n bitter about kids having fun…” @saint.nasty argued.

