Disney Thrill Ride Shut Down After Disgusting Incident

One of Walt Disney World’s newest and most exciting experiences came to a quick stop after one Guest couldn’t handle it.

The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, is home to a wide array of rides and attractions, some of which have entertained Guests for decades. Rides like Space Mountain, “it’s a small world,” and Haunted Mansion is absolute classics and consistently maintain long waits.

“The Most Magical Place on Earth” is also home to newer, high-tech experiences like Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios or Pandora – The World of Avatar in Disney’s Animal Kingdom. However, the newest addition to Disney World can be found in one of Disney’s most troubling theme parks.

Anyone who has visited Walt Disney World in the last few years knows that EPCOT is a mess. From the disjointed nature of the lands to the giant construction zone in the middle of the Park, EPCOT is a confusing place to visit, even for the most seasoned Disney Guests. Hopefully, it will all be worth it when EPCOT’s transformation is complete. But in the meantime, we can’t blame you if you prefer to avoid it.

However, there is one major draw of the Park that wasn’t there just a few months ago: Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

Cosmic Rewind

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opened at EPCOT in 2022 and has been a hit ever since. The ride promises a thrilling and energetic experience, complete with multiple song choices and great re-rideability. Fans lucky enough to have already experienced the attraction have called it a mix between Space Mountain and Hollywood Studios’ Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

That’s not to say that the ride hasn’t encountered issues of its own, with Guests getting trapped and left in total darkness topping the list. Of course, as is normal with any ride or attraction, Guests have gotten stuck and had to evacuate the ride. This is something that is common throughout Walt Disney World.

Some Guests have needed barf bags after exiting the ride due to how disorienting it can be. Disney has also struggled to keep Guests waiting outside shaded, putting up umbrellas shortly after previews first opened.

The ride faced another issue recently, though it’s one that Disney can’t fully be prepared for. The ride proved to be too much for one Guest, with the ride coming to a complete stop after a coaster train was covered with vomit.

Guests could see work lights turning on and illuminating the coaster track, as you can see below:

Well that’s not good

Well that’s not good pic.twitter.com/Xo5hN22LLU — Jeremy (Main Street Magic) (@mainstmagic) March 4, 2023

The ride was shut down so that the train car could be removed from the main ride track and be cleaned. We aren’t sure how long this closure lasted, but we can assume the attraction was offline for at least 30 minutes.

Of course, Guests can still enjoy everything else there is to enjoy at EPCOT, regardless of the messy construction, or messy roller coaster. Spaceship Earth is one of the most classic attractions at the entire Walt Disney World RESORT. World Showcase houses some incredible rides like Frozen Ever After, Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros, and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure.

You can also stop into the Imagination Institute to catch up with Figment in Journey Into Imagination and then hit both Soarin’ Over The World and Living with the Land inside The Land Pavillion.

What’s your favorite ride at Walt Disney World? Stay tuned here for more Disney news stories.