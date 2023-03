We’ve reported extensively on broken animatronics at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. Though they’re typically covered by curtains, the understaffed maintenance crews have left some broken effects and animatronics in public view. Now, the problem has reached the international Disney Parks.

A Disneyland Paris Guest recently shared footage from Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast, a shooting simulator equivalent to Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin at Magic Kingdom or Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters at Disneyland Park. The ride queue features an impressive Buzz Lightyear animatronic with a screen face that interacts with Guests. But this time, the Space Ranger was silent:

“I was filming the queue decorations to show my parents,” the Guest wrote.”My laugh kills me, I was waiting… to show them how cool Buzz looks and then I got this.”

As the Guest approached Buzz Lightyear, he stood still, hunched over. Instead of an empty face, the character looked dazed and confused, blankly staring off into the distance.

A Disneyland Paris Cast Member offered some context to shocked fans in the comments. “There is a curtain at DLP but the cast members have to go up there to try to reset him first. Sometimes it is a bit too busy to get there ASAP,” @xlindaaahx explained.

More on Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast

“Blast off into space and help Buzz defeat Zurg in this intergalactic laser-shooting gallery,” Disney writes of this attraction. “Evil Emperor Zurg is stealing batteries from helpless toys to power a new weapon of destruction—and Buzz Lightyear needs your help!”

“As a Junior Space Ranger, it’s up to you to manoeuvre (sic) an XP-40 space cruiser through the shadowy Gamma Quadrant and fire lasers from an onboard cannon to stop Zurg and score points.”

