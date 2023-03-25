Disney Guest Exposes Parks’ Biggest Scam

If you go to Walt Disney World,Disneyland, or any of the Disney Parks you’ll spend a large amount of money one way or another. Whether it’s on your resort, your Park tickets, or any of the various add-ons, all magic comes at a price. However, Disney’s biggest cash-grab might not be as elaborate as all that.

Hotels, tickets, and food aside, the Walt Disney Company is an absolute master of audience manipulation, and they can essentially get Guests to buy anything. A product’s functionality is irrelevant as long as it has that trademarked Disney magic, and Guests have been suckered into the same trap time and time again.

De-Influencing the Disney Parks

Sippers and collectible popcorn buckets are some of the most sought-after Disney Park products, and some go for insane amount of money on eBay.

For years Guests have given in to purchasing them for their collectibility. While the value might be good for a single trip, they aren’t exactly the most practical option.

@partofbrookesworld on TikTok makes an excellent argument against these coveted pieces of Disney merch. While the buckets and sippers might look appealing and even come with a snack deal while visiting the Parks, it’s a whole different story when Guests leave Disney World behind.

Gems or Junk

As described in the TikTok above, the popcorn buckets and sippers might be visually appealing, but they aren’t exactly the most functional outside of the Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, or EPCOT. Even if Guests take them home and use them as actual bowls and glasses, the reality of that situation isn’t too likely.

One is enough for anyone, as the saying goes. They’re a cute souvenir for a while, something nice to have on display for Disney fans, but they’re not the must-have items the Parks make them out to be.

Do you think the buckets and sippers are a waste of money? Tell us at Inside the Magic in the comments below!