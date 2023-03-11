Disney and Iger To Fix ‘Star Wars” Biggest Problem

Disney CEO Bob Iger recently made some interesting comments regarding the futures of the company’s most famous franchises, Star Wars and the MCU. Iger briefly referenced his takes on the seemingly endless string of sequels and spinoffs in both properties and his plans to reel them in. However, he might be able to solve one of the biggest issues with the galaxy far, far away.

Part of the reason both franchises, especially Star Wars, have remained so culturally relevant is that they are populated by figuratively and literally immortal characters. As beloved as characters like Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Obi-Wan Kenobi are, they’ve continued to have prominent fixtures in modern sequels in spite of their stories being over. Even Boba Fett couldn’t stay in the Sarlacc Pit.

Sometimes, Dead is Better

IGN recently covered this phenomenon of immortal characters, and the main reason they keep coming back could be linked to brand familiarity. Chances are that when most people think about Star Wars, they typically picture characters like Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Darth Vader. Ergo, Disney keeps bringing them back.

Iger has recently made statements about telling new stories and using new characters, and it can be assumed that the same principles will be applied to any future Star Wars sequels. While Iger has promised fans will be getting a new movie, he is approaching the subject with the utmost caution.

A New Hope for Star Wars?

While not confirmed at this point, it’s safe to assume that Iger is looking at pushing more toward using the Star Wars universe as a setting rather than pulling previously-used characters to the spotlight. The time has come for a new cast to take the stage, which could mean a new direction for the franchise’s future.

If Iger is to truly push that “return to storytelling” agenda, the best place to start would definitely be a bold direction for one of the company’s most famous properties. Giving fans something new to enjoy is practically a tenant of the Disney brand, why not start with the galaxy far, far away.

That all being said, Disney will always have use for its classic characters and stories. However, characters like Luke, Palpatine, and Yoda have all had their time on the screen. Their stories are timeless, but Disney needs to focus on opening a new chapter in the Star Wars legacy.

Will Iger be the new hope for the Star Wars sequels? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!