The Disney Cast Members are the lifeblood of the Disney Parks, and that’s no understatement. The magic literally can’t happen without them. While the character performers might be beloved by hundreds of visiting Guests each day, playing characters like Mickey and Minnie is far from an easy gig, especially where important events are concerned.

Disney’s Meet and Greets are some of the highlights of any Guest’s visit to the Parks. Rubbing elbows with the likes of Mickey, Minnie, and all their animated pals is part of what makes Disney’s environment so magical, but it takes a team of specially-trained Cast Members to bring them to life, and sometimes that can be a really big job.

“Mickey” Tells It All

Many Disney Cast Members past and present have TikTok accounts, and it’s really fun when they’re able to share behind-the-scenes stories for a more revealing look at places like Walt Disney World and Disneyland. However, it’s not every day we hear from character performers.

In their video above, @natashagalyaart shares her experience while performing as the master mouse himself. While any Cast Member would likely jump at the chance to be Mickey, it’s not exactly easy to keep the magic alive while running a 100 degree fever inside a giant mascot’s head.

Behind the Mouse

To confirm her story, the user adds an updated video with proof of her work as a friend of Mickey. While it all certainly looks cute and fun, knowing the story behind the events that led to the photo changes the situation entirely. It’s all fun and games until you remember that Mickey was about ready to blow chunks.

Joking aside, @natashagalyaart truly needs a round of applause for powering through and stepping up as Mickey. Some fans tend to forget the live Cast Members portraying Disney’s beloved characters, but her story truly gives both Disney and Mickey Mouse a decidedly human element.

Are you a Cast Member with a story? Tell us at Inside the Magic in the comments below!