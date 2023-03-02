Amid Failures, Disney Changes Genres With Horror Film

Disney and horror?

The Walt Disney Company is home to many properties, including Disney Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilms, 20th Century Studios, ESPN, and much more. As a giant media conglomeration, Disney releases several movies each and every year in addition to its successful theme park business, which includes the likes of Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

However, the box office and streaming industry wasn’t necessarily the most profitable aspect for The Walt Disney Company in 2022. Animated films like Lightyear (2022) and Strange World (2022) were major bombs at the box office, and Disney just shared that it saw a massive decrease in subscribers on Disney+ in the last quarter. If that weren’t enough, Disney CEO Bob Iger also revealed that the company would be open to parting ways with Hulu if the right offer came along.

Amid these failures, Disney has announced a new movie that might surprise fans in terms of its genre.

Disney is known for making great animated films that are for the whole family. Historically, the company has thrived in creating adventure films and giving fans storytelling that stands the test of time.

The last couple of years haven’t necessarily shown that to be true– though Avatar: Way of Water (2022) and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) were still box office giants– and it would seem that Disney is willing to branch out and try something that will be anything but “family friendly.”

Disney’s 20th Digital Studios has announced details on a brand new horror film called Clock, which stars Dianna Agron and Melora Hardi. The film tells the story of a woman who enlists in a clinical try to attempt to fix her broken biological clock after friends, family, and society pressure her to have children. The movie is set to be released exclusively on Hulu on April 28, 2023 and then will be released on Disney+ at a later date.

This isn’t the first time that a studio owned by Disney has gone the horror route, but they are few and it’s certainly interesting to see when the company elects to go down this road.

