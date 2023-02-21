After Major Outage, Universal Orlando Fixes Issues

Universal Orlando is a popular tourist location. Being so popular when errors occur, madness can happen. February 21, 2023, all systems were down at Universal Orlando.

Universal Orlando has two theme parks, which include Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida. Both of the theme parks include different attractions for Guests to enjoy, like Jurassic Park River Adventure, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, The Amazing Adventure of Spider-Man, E.T. Adventure, Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, Harry Potter and the Forbidden, and many more.

Inside the Magic covered today that Guests visiting Universal Orlando Resort were in for a rude awakening with all payment systems going down. We are not sure what the exact cause of this technical glitc was.

While all the systems were down at Universal, Guests could only use cash, which may have been an issue for Guests already in the theme parks. Many Guests heading to theme parks never know how much they will spend in a day, so using their cards help keep track of how much they spend while also not having to hope they have enough cash with Guests.

If you were wondering about the system-wide glitch, though, we have good news.

Universally Addicted tweeted

Systems Are snow Up And Running. Credit Cards And Food & Beverage Cards Are Now Being Accepted!

While Universal does its best to keep errors to a minimum, they will still happen from time to time, whether it is at an attraction or using cards. The reality of operating a theme park is that errors and delays happen periodically, and these may cause attractions to be down for some time, but Universal Park Team Members do an excellent job of keeping the fun going and getting the rides and systems back up and running as fast as possible.

Did this glitch affect your time at Universal? How would you have handled this situation in the Parks?