Banned Activity Returns to Universal Orlando

A banned activity has officially returned to Universal Orlando Resort.

Universal Orlando is home to two theme parks, Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, as well as a water park in Universal’s Volcano Bay. However, before you ever get to the action in the theme parks– which, of course includes attractions and experiences like the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Jurassic World VelociCoaster, E.T. Adventure, Revenge of the Mummy, and much more– you will walk through Universal CityWalk.

Universal CityWalk is home to many world-class dining experiences, shops, and entertainment offerings.

In addition to all the attractions you can experience no matter what time of the year, Universal Orlando offers special seasonal celebrations, as well, which include Halloween Horror Nights, Universal’s Holiday Celebration, and Universal’s Mardi Gras celebration.

Right now, Mardi Gras is in full swing.

One tradition that has become a part of the folklore for Universal Orlando fans has been decorating a tree just across from the moving walkway as you enter Universal CityWalk with beads that they received at the party in Universal Studios Florida.

A couple of weeks ago, Inside the Magic reported that a security guard was placed in front of the tree and that no Universal Park Guests were permitted to throw beads on the tree after an alleged vehicle incident.

Now, it seems that the “beads have found a way.”

Twitter account @bioreconstruct shared a photo of the bead tree, which is now completely and totally decorated.

The Guest-decorated Mardi Gras bead tree at Universal Orlando Resort

The guest-decorated Mardi Gras bead tree at Universal Orlando Resort. pic.twitter.com/R4b3Osp7cU — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) February 16, 2023

The activity has never been officially endorsed by Universal and this may be a case where it just can’t be monitored. As always, Guests should listen to Universal Team Members and their directions when it comes to activities throughout the theme parks and more.

More on Mardi Gras at Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando Resort Guests can let the good times roll and party beyond the bayou during Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval, which will run daily through April 16. The fan-favorite event returns to Universal Studios Florida with a dazzling parade, mouthwatering cuisine inspired by global Carnaval celebrations and star-studded live concerts on select nights.

Access to Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval is included with admission to Universal Studios Florida or with an Annual or Seasonal Pass (blockout dates apply). Florida Residents can take advantage of a new offer to partake in the festivities that gives them two days of free admission to Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure with the purchase of a 2-Park, 2-Day ticket (valid for use through June 29, 2023; blockout dates apply) – and for just $25 more, they can add one day of admission to Universal’s Volcano Bay.

For more information, please visit Universal’s official website.

What do you think of this activity returning at Universal Orlando? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!