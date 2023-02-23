Universal Employees Allegedly Told Guest Her Husband Couldn’t Help Her Carry Heavy Food Trays

Universal Orlando Resort is home to diverse dining options that range from quick service to table service. The Theme Parks also offer specialty food options during limited-time events like Halloween Horror Nights and the Universal Mardi Gras Celebration!

Unfortunately, many Guests complain of declining food service at the Universal Parks. While dining in Springfield: Home of The Simpsons at Universal Studios Florida, a recent Guest said they witnessed a shocking interaction between a Guest and Universal Team Members.

The Guest collected their food and was waiting to pay when the woman in front of them waved her husband over to help carry food trays. They didn’t think much of this seemingly-normal interaction but were surprised when the employees began arguing with the woman.

“There was some sort of communication problem or something and 2 employees were arguing with her saying her husband has to wait in line, she keeps trying to explain that he’s just trying to help carry the food, she’s already ordered and paid,” the Guest shared on Reddit under the username u/jadennew. “The employees won’t budge and keep saying he has to wait in the line.”

“They clearly realize they made a mistake but won’t apologize or admit they were wrong, so the manager finally comes out and has to explain to the employees that they were clearly wrong,” the Guest continued. “I ended up going to the next register as I got tired of waiting.”

Though a manager eventually allowed the Guest’s husband to help her carry the trays of food, the Guest was shocked at what they witnessed.

Don’t let a negative experience scare you, though – Universal Team Members work hard to help make your vacation as wonderful as possible, and most misunderstandings are easily fixed.

Share your experiences dining at Universal Orlando Resort with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Universal Park Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Universal Studios Florida, Universal CityWalk, and Universal Islands of Adventure operations.