Guests Call Universal Food “Hot Garbage” After it Doubles In Price Over a Few Months

Universal Orlando Resort is currently in the midst of its annual Mardi Gras celebration, which takes place from February 4 to April 16. The New Orleans-inspired event features exceptional food, merchandise, a Mardi Gras float ride, and a festive parade. Best of all, the party extends from Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure to Universal CityWalk!

Unfortunately, some Guests are disappointed by this year’s food offerings. According to Reddit user u/MimictheTruth, the pricey snacks taste like “re-heated hot garbage:”

Disappointed in the Mardi Gras food. $15 for this re-heated hot garbage.

Other Universal Parks fans expressed sticker shock at the price in the comments. According to u/theg2, a similar snack was available at Halloween Horror Nights 2022 for $8.99 and tasted “pretty good.”

“I was going to say, I’ve had basically that at HHN not that long ago, and I didn’t remember what it cost, but I’m a cheap bastard and there’s no way I would have paid anything like $15 for it,” said u/vita10gy.

A Universal Orlando Resort Guest who tried both snacks agreed. “It tastes the same but yeah definitely not worth almost double the cost,” u/WrestlewithJim wrote.

“I got this and several other food items for Mardi Gras and they were all pretty bad, this in particular though,” u/FutureMaxineShawEsq said. “My potatoes were basically raw and the cheese was like congealed. Super gross would not recommend.”

If you want to try this snack – a Twisted Frank with Cheddar Sauce – it’s located at French Quarter booth 2 in the New York backlot at Universal Studios Florida. A cheaper version with just potatoes is also available, comparable to the Halloween Horror Nights offering.

Have you tried the food at Universal Orlando Resort’s Mardi Gras celebration? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Universal Park Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Universal Orlando Resort operations.