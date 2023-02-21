Universal Orlando Guests “Feel Unsafe” at Park

SeaWorld Orlando, LEGOLAND, Walt Disney World, and Universal Orlando, are all in competition with one another in Orlando.

However, recently, it seems that Universal Orlando is starting to gain the upperhand.

Universal Orlando Resort has two theme parks:Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida. Universal Orlando also is home to a water park called Volcano Bay and is in the process of building a third theme park, called Epic Universe, which will open in 2025.

Universal is known is for its thrilling attractions and interesting shows. Some of the shows you can experience at Universal Studios Florida include The Horror Make-up Show, The Bourne Stuntacular, and Animal Actors On Location!

Universal’s Islands of Adventure includes iconic attractions such as Skull Island: Reign of Kong, Jurassic Park River Adventure, Cat in the Hat, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, and many more.

While Universal is absolutely a family-friendly destination, some Universal Park Guests have started to feel unsafe while waiting in attraction queues. In a Reddit Thread one Guest stated:

I was waiting in line for Hagrid’s Bikes, I felt the queue was incredibly unsafe. The narrow hallway was packed with people and it curved around multiple times with no visible emergency exits. No employees were in sight either — just swarms of guests. Had the fire alarm been pulled or there had been some other emergency, I think there could have been a real risk of trampling. I noticed similar things in other queues, but I’m having trouble recalling the specific rides.

Another Guest talks about when they were in Hagrid’s Magical Motorbike Adventure when a women experienced a panic attack from how narrow the room was.

The first time I rode Hagrid’s a lady like 15 people behind me had a horrible panic attack in the first narrow hallway after the egg room. A TM appeared instantly and escorted her out of an emergency exit and to a much larger waiting area. They stood and watched everyone go by via another emergency door and then when she started to see people she recognized they allowed her and her son to rejoin just after the test seats. Can guarantee they are there and labeled but the ambiance is so captivating that you don’t focus on them but if you needed them you would.

Universal has cameras and Team Members at all attractions, so if Guests ever need anything, you will be able to find a Team Member very fast to help. Team Members work hard to keep attractions moving steadily and Guests safe.

Have you ever felt unsafe while at Universal? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments.