Animal Attack During Universal Show Causes Early Ending

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many epic attractions that are sure to leave Guests with memories they’ll never forget, but it’s more than just the rides that prove to be world-class experiences for Guests visiting the Universal Parks.

While Universal Orlando is known for its incredible rides, like what can be found in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, there are also many forms of entertainment for Guests to enjoy, as well.

At Universal Studios Florida, there are three entertainment shows in The Monster Horror Makeup Show, The Bourne Stuntactular, and Animal Actors On Location that are absolutely must-dos.

Animal Actors On Location is a show located just outside the KidZone that features many furry friends and a chance for Guests to get a peek behind the curtain as to how animals are trained for movies.

TikTok user @cindyleto shared a video of an incident that certainly is uncharacteristic of the animals in the show.

My daughter’s first time watching the animal show and this happened. 🥺

@cindyleto My daughter’s first time watching the animal show and this happened. 🥺 ♬ original sound – Cindy Leto

As you can see in the video, the dogs were at the portion of the show where they run from mark to mark while “Who Let The Dogs Out” plays in the background. However, one pup, unfortunately, bit and latched on to another pup forcing the Universal Trainers to jump into action.

The trainers did an excellent job separating the animals and getting the situation under control, but it did cause the segment to end early before Frank– the beloved pug from Men In Black 2— even had an opportunity to say his lines.

Universal Orlando’s official description of Animal Actors On Location reads:

More Fun Than Humanly Possible. This wild showcase features some of the most talented animal actors from movies and television performing in a hilarious mix of video segments, live skits and audience interactions. With a menagerie of vibrant birds, mischievous pups, agile cats and more, it’s a hoot for the whole family.

The Universal Team Members did a great job of keeping everyone– including the animal actors safe– and then moved on with the show, ensuring that Guests still had a wonderful experience.

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling and epic attractions that you won’t want to miss. You can experience Hogsmeade, which includes Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, and The Flight of the Hippogriff, as well as Jurassic Park River Adventure, the all-new Jurassic World: Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk Coaster and much more at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Then, don’t forget about all the amazing attractions like Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, The Simpson’s Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringott’s, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, and much more all next door at Universal Studios Florida. Also in major Universal Parks News, Epic Universe— the largest Universal Park in the world— is currently under construction and is set to be finished by 2025.

What do you think of this incident at the Animal Actors On Location show? Let us know in the comments.

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies! And, who could forget about the Wizarding World of ‘Harry Potter’! Universal is also in the midst of building its biggest theme park ever, the Epic Universe, which is set to open in 2025. Or, how about a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood to experience the movies?