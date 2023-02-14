Troubled Disney Attraction Shut Down Indefinitely, No Update on Its Future

A troubled Disneyland Resort attraction has been closed indefinitely.

However, one Disney attraction with a troubling maintenance history has been closed indefinitely.

Disneyland rescinds the opening date just after announcing it

Indiana Jones Adventure has been closed since January 9, 2023.

The popular Adventureland attraction, located in Disneyland Park, has been the subject of much scrutiny by Disney fans over the last couple of years. Missing animatronics, effects, and the attraction operating in ‘B-mode’ have been just a few of the complaints that Disney Park Guests have grown accustomed to seeing in the attraction.

As the attraction went under refurbishment, there were questions as to what would be fixed before it reopened in the “spring of 2023.”

While Disney hasn’t confirmed any of the details of what the attraction will look like when it reopens, the one thing that Disney did announce was that the attraction would reopen on March 26, 2023. Well, that didn’t last very long.

Disney has now rescinded the opening date of the attraction, and it is now scheduled to remain closed through at least the end of the month. Disney’s attraction calendar has not been updated for the month of April yet.

The reason for this extension hasn’t been announced, but it will be interesting to see how long Disney fans have to wait before they get to go on an adventure with Dr. Jones again.

Indiana Jones Adventure is an adventure you’re sure not to forget

Indiana Jones Adventure is neither a roller coaster nor a typical slow-speed attraction like Haunted Mansion. You’ll board a 12-person vehicle for a fast-paced thrill ride that realistically simulates quick driving over rough terrain.

You’ll follow Indy’s footsteps into the crumbling Temple of the Forbidden Eye past intricate booby traps. Inspect carvings and frescos that tell the story of Mara, a powerful deity who promises great treasures—and vengeance to those foolish enough to gaze into its all-seeing eyes.

