Disney Pressured Into Expanding, New Theme Park Being Designed

The competition is heating up for Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

The biggest competition to Disney is none other than Universal Parks & Resorts. As we’ve covered, Universal is planning to build a new theme park in Frisco, Texas targeted at families with younger children. In addition, a new Halloween Horror Nights experience is set to come to Las Vegas.

Universal Studios Hollywood will be opening Super Nintendo World and Universal Orlando Resort is in the midst of constructing the largest Universal Park in the world, Epic Universe, which will open in 2025.

Because of all these developments, many Disney Park fans have wondered when the Mouse might answer.

There were reports previously that Disney is in the “pre-design” phase of adding a new theme park to Disneyland Resort. This theme park would join Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, but the phase is so early, it would be several years before construction might even begin.

Many Disney fans have shared that they’d like to see a third Anaheim Park focus on in the future.

“After visiting Tokyo DisneySea I realized that the best results come from providing the Imagineers with a big budget and letting them run wild with new ideas,” one fan said. “That’s what I would suggest, rather than a clone of anything else.”

Another shared they’d like to see a theme park focused on Disney villains. This theme park, the Guest said, would potentially appeal to an “older audience.”

“I would love for them to build a Villains themed park that’s just slightly more adult/scarier than Disneyland and CA adventure,” they said. “Not adults only by any means, but maybe a little more emphasis on thrill rides or scarier experiences with plenty of cool villain themed bars and experiences.”

While these are certainly fun ideas, nothing has been confirmed by Disney.

As a matter of fact, the closest we’ve seen to a tease at massive expansion came at the D23 Expo in Anaheim last year when Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro talked about the future of Magic Kingdom and what’s “Beyond Big Thunder Mountain.” D’Amaro shared that Disney had considered Encanto, Coco, and Disney Villains as potential options for new lands in the Disney Park, but that none of these ideas have made it to the next phase yet, and that it could be years before something like this was in the works.

Do you think Disneyland should have a third theme park? Let us know in the comments!