Guests Overwhelmingly Report “Toxic Masculinity” as the “Worst Thing at Disney World”

Complaints from Walt Disney World Resort Guests are on the rise, from declining food quality to the price of add-ons like Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lanes. But this week, dedicated fans of Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios set their sights on a different problem facing the Disney Parks: other Guests.

In the comments of a Reddit post asking about the worst thing Guests ever witnessed at Walt Disney World Resort, user u/hellotone shared what turned out to be an overwhelmingly popular sentiment: “Every time I see a man wearing a shirt that says some variation of, ‘I hate my family, this place is so expensive.’ Is the worst thing I’ve ever seen at Disney World.”

Custom Walt Disney World Resort attire has become more popular with the rise of e-commerce sites like Etsy and affordable homemade options like Cricut. Guests often share their favorite custom Disney family shirts on social media, encouraging others to follow suit. But some are classier than others.

“‘I’m Just Here to Pay for Everything’ should probably read ‘I Can’t Lighten up and Enjoy Myself and My Family,’” u/marleythebeagle wrote. “Now that I think about it, most of those shirts could probably just be reduced down to ‘Toxic Masculinity on Board.’”

“I’ve never understood what’s so funny about dads proudly ‘joking’ about not liking family outings,” u/Songibal agreed.

Some male Disney Parks fans promised to break the cycle. “I just found out I’m going to be a dad and I can’t wait to be the opposite of this,” said u/vapeboy1996. “I work construction, literally couldn’t be surrounded by more toxic masculinity but last trip to Disney in December I waited 20 minutes to meet BB8 and then bought Mandalorian ears. No shame at all and I told my wife I can’t wait to hype up the little one about Disney.”

Are these Walt Disney World shirts funny or toxic? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.