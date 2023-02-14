TikTok Shows Fans Are Wasting Money on Lightsabers

Galaxy’s Edge is one of the biggest offerings Disney’s Hollywood Studios has for fans. The world of Star Wars comes to life right before Guests’ eyes as they are transported from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood to a galaxy far, far away. An interstellar journey of this magnitude might compel some to pick up a souvenir while visiting off-world, but the obvious choice might not be the best bang for your buck.

The spire of Batuu is a Star Wars fan’s dream come true. So much detail and attention has been given to this intergalactic outpost. Everything from the animatronic aliens to the frequent platoons of stormtroopers patrolling the area immerses visitors fully in this world of Jedi and Sith. Like just about anywhere on Disney property, there’s always a chance to get some souvenirs to take back to your home planet. Since lightsabers are practically synonymous with the Star Wars franchise, a truly immersive experience has been dedicated to crafting and creating unique and individual weapons of Force-users everywhere. However, one Guest has made the argument that while it is indeed a memorable experience, it might not be the best Galaxy’s edge has to offer.

Building a lightsaber can cost a lot of money, like any exclusive souvenir at Disney. The more elaborate the piece, the higher its price is going to be. However, another activity that arguably trumps the lightsaber experience while only costing half the price is the Droid Depot.

In their TikTok above, @jacqueline.pad shares why building a droid is the superior experience compared to a lightsaber. Setting aside the price and experience, consider the functions of a droid compared to those of a lightsaber. A lightsaber can be used as a prop and decor, but very little else afterwards. However, a droid, on the other hand, is a far more unique and interactive souvenir.

Sure, fans can turn them into decor or desk ornaments, but they can also give them life by switching on their remotes or activating their personality chips. Lightsabers are great for collectors and cosplayers, but for the average fan looking to splurge just a little extra, building a droid is clearly the way to go.

Which experience would you rather do? Tell us at Inside the Magic in the comments below!