New Leak Shows Marvel Adding Three New Titles to Their Calendar Which Might Surprise You!

The Eternals

Credit: Marvel Studios

Marvel is constantly updating their projects, but these might come as a surprise…

Peter Quill/Star Lord (Chris Pratt) Looking Confused
Credit: Marvel Studios

If there’s one thing that Marvel Studios isn’t short on, it’s content. The average fan can go to Disney+ and find longer epic films like Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), shorter films like Thor (2011), series like Wandavision, or even shorts like the Team Thor shorts that aired originally around the time of Captain America: Civil War (2016). It only makes sense, therefore, that new content would be forthcoming, but this may surprise fans.

Thunderbolts Lineup Cast Confirmed D23
Credit: Ashley Johnson on Twitter

Currently, Marvel has announced several official new entries into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans will already know about the next and final installment into the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 (2023), which comes out later this year, as well as The Marvels (2023), which, although delayed, is still slated for a 2023 release. Though dates may not be confirmed or are constantly changing, fans can also expect to see Secret Invasion, What If…? Season 2, and Loki Season 2 in the near future as well.

President Loki (Tom Hiddleston). Credit: Marvel Studios
Credit: Marvel Studios

As the time of release gets further and further away, things get less and less certain, especially with series since the return of Bob Iger and his refocus on quality over quantity. Regardless, there are a few movies still confirmed and a few underway at the studio: Captain America: New World Order (2024) hits theaters next year, along with Thunderbolts (2024), Blade (2024), and Deadpool 3 (2024). With this amazing lineup, there’s a lot for Marvel fans to look forward to.

Deadpool 3 Ryan Reynolds Hugh Jackman Update
Credit: Ryan Reynolds on YouTube

There have been three more titles added to the lineup, according to a new report, and more than a few may be a shocker. According to the leak from @TheComixKid, reported by CBR, Marvel is planning on making a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021), as well as a sequel to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). These stand to reason as each franchise has been reasonably popular, and it’ll give them more time to explore Simu Liu’s, Shang-Chi. What is surprising, however, is a sequel to The Eternals (2021).

Shang-Chi holding the Ten Rings in air around him on Ta Lo
Credit: Marvel Studios

Until recently, The Eternals was the lowest-rated and only Rotten film for Marvel Studios on Rotten Tomatoes. Though it was joined by Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), the two films differ in their audience score. With only half the ratings of EternalsQuantumania still holds an 84% audience score, while Eternals still hovers in the mid-70s. So, why would Marvel want to repeat their lowest-ranked film? The answer is surprisingly simple.

A group of people posing for the camera
Credit: Marvel Studios

In the Marvel Comics canon, The Eternals as a team show up frequently and play a large part in the overarching plots, depending on which fans are reading. Not to mention, there’s a large monolithic figure now sticking up out of the ocean, which is due to them, and there’s the setup of the Black Knight (Kit Harington), which would go a lot smoother if he was introduced more fully in another film, before his own solo adventure. Fans can hope that, while this sequel seems inevitable, it is treated a little better than the previous entry.

