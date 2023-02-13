Disney World Finally Changes Iconic Attraction Back to Its Original Form

Certain rides simply can’t be skipped when visiting Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney World Guests are treated to all kinds of iconic attractions, special entertainment offerings, character meet and greets, and much more when visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom each offer a unique and different setting for Disney Park Guests to “experience the magic.”

While Disney World fans have been focused on the major construction projects happening, which include the closing of Splash Mountain to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the upcoming opening of TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom, and the World Celebration Neighborhood at EPCOT, there are other projects that have been ongoing, as well.

One of the most notable? Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The Disney World attraction saw half of its elevators go down for refurbishment last year. After those elevators reopened, we saw the other half go down.

Running at only half-capacity for more than a year now has caused wait times to rise throughout the Disney Park. Twilight Zone Tower of Terror consistently reached wait times of triple-digits during the busier portions of the year and the attraction has continuously been one of the longest lines since the construction began.

Well, if you’re set to visit Walt Disney World, we’ve got good news for you.

Twilight Zone Tower of Terror has officially reopened all of its elevators and is now operating at full capacity. There was speculation that Disney would try to finish this project before the scheduled closure of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, which is set to shut down for several months beginning February 21, 2023.

This completed construction confirms that Disney didn’t want the attraction operating at half-capacity once its neighbor– which also typically draws a big crowd– was closed down.

While wait times will likely remain steady over the next couple of months, even with Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith closed, we expect that the closure will have major effects on spring break and early summer break crowds.

What do you think of this major change at Disney World? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!