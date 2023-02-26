Disneyland World Record Started As a Joke Evolves Into An Unbelievable Achievement

World Records can be quite bizarre, and this Guest couldn’t believe he broke the Disneyland record after hanging out in the Happiest Place on Earth.

Disneyland is definitely full of a lot of great places to go. Sure, there aren’t four Parks like Walt Disney World to travel around, but with Disney California Adventure Park and Disneyland Park, but there is enough for any visitor to have a great vacation.

With Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Haunted Mansion, Splash Mountain, Pirates of the Carribbean, and the Indiana Jones Adventure, many great experiences await Guests. If you need more fun, there’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, where you can encounter Rey or Kylo Ren before jumping into the Rise of the Resistance attraction.

If you feel burned out on experiencing Disneyland Park’s rides, just head over to California Adventure and ride the IncrediCoaster, have fun at Avengers Campus meeting different heroes — or villains like Kang the Conqueror — and if that isn’t enough, you can always ride through Route 66 in Radiator Springs Racers with Lightning McQueen or fly across the globe in Soarin’ Around the World.

Guest breaks Disneyland record

There are many ways to enjoy the Resort, and one Guest managed to spend the last eight years in the Parks. He never missed a single day. In fact, his record became so noticeable Guinness World Records acknowledged his achievement and gave Jeff Reitz the award for the most consecutive visits to Disneylands. With 2,995 visits everyday for eight years, three months and 13 days, it’s obvious that Jeff loves the Anaheim Resort, changing Disneyland forever and going down in the history books.

He shared to Guinness World Records that he started the whole thing as a joke, but the Parks grew on him, and he couldn’t resist coming back every day starting after Leap Day event in 2012:

“It started as a joke between friends when Disneyland announced they were giving an ‘Extra Disney Day’ when they announced the Leap Day 24-hour event in 2012.”

Jeff admitted that the daily visits to Disneyland was a way to relax since he had retired, and it was a great source of entertainment:

“We decided to use Disneyland as a positive as we were out of work and had annual passes that had been gifted, so it was a source of free entertainment. “

After the Leap Day 2012 event, Jeff turned into a Disneyland celebrity as he got lots of attention after some reporters began to realize he was on his 60th concurrent visit. This led to Jeff receiving many emails and calls for interviews, which was when he became a celebrity.

One year of visiting the Parks everyday, Disney sent a gift basket to Jeff with proclamation certificates of honorary citizenship. After his second year, the company offered Jeff a special dinner, and they gave him a gift backpack in 2017, when he reached 2,000 days.

Right before he could reach 3,000 days, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and he was unfortunately unable to keep his streak. Jeff is determined to continue soon as Disney’s 100th anniversary celebrations continue at the Resort. The loyal Guest wants to return and take pictures and continue his daily visits with his World Guinness award, as he should take photos where he earned the accolade: Disneyland!

It’s the Happiest Place on Earth, and Jeff Reitz enjoyed taking pictures at the Parks of families experiencing the magic or of the many different attractions in Disneyland. While Guests might not experience Disneyland like how Jeff did, this doesn’t mean that Guests can’t create the same experiences he did everyday,

Do you think anyone will beat Jeff’s record for most consecutive visits? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!