Viral TikTok Video Thinks Disneyland Should Shutdown

Disneyland Resort is a popular tourist location seeing thousands of Guests daily.

“The Happiest Place on Earth” is Disneyland’s motto and Disney works hard to keep Guests happy and safe while inside Disney Parks.

Disneyland Resort is home to two theme parks: Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. While across the country, Walt Disney World Resort is home to four theme parks Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. While these Parks are thousands of miles apart, Disneyland and Disney World do their best to keep their Parks clean.

In a TikTok, a former Cast Member explains why Disneyland does not close for a month at a time to deep clean. This guy worked at Disneyland at Cars Land, which is located in Disney California Adventure Park. When he worked, there was a shift called the third shift which would start at 12 a.m. or 1 a.m. and work all night til 4-6 a.m. This shift would come in blue uniforms and would bring trucks, cars, and many tools. Once Disneyland closed, the workers would hop out of the trucks with power washers and brooms and wipe clean the entire theme park. When this former Cast Member worked, this process was nightly.

Disney and Cast Members do their very best to keep Disneyland looking clean. At restaurants, Cast Members are walking around cleaning tables and grounds. Also, when walking around the Disney Parks, Guests may spot spilled popcorn or ice cream and Cast Members will sweep it up and clean it up.

This is why Disneyland or large theme parks do not need to close once a year for deep cleanings. Most have workers Guests will never see working hard for Guests to experience a magical time at Disneyland.

