Disney Prepares For Massive New Attraction, Makes Park Changes

Disneyland Resort is about to get even bigger.

“The Happiest Place on Earth” is already home to two world-class theme parks in Disneyland Park and Dinsey California Adventure that are absolutely stunning.

The two theme parks give Disney Park Guests a chance to embark in all kinds of journeys and experience classic, timeless, and thrilling attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, “it’s a small world”, Jungle Cruise, Radiator Springs Racers, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, The Incredicoaster, and much more.

In addition, Toontown in Disneyland Park is set to reopen in just a matter of weeks and this land will now feature an all-new attraction, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, which was already built at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World Resort.

If all that weren’t enough, though, Disneyland is also in the midst of planning another massive new attraction.

Disney CEO Bob Iger shared in the latest shareholder meeting that the company was in the midst of planning a new Avatar experience for Disneyland. Disney’s Animal Kingdom already houses World of Pandora, which includes Avatar Flight of Passage and Na’vi River Journey.

Disney has not made it clear if this attraction will be similar to what we already have seen in Disney World, or if it will be its own experience. No matter what, it seems that some Disneyland Guests are starting to pick up on potential Park changes that might be coming to make way for the attraction.

One Guest shared that the Stage 17 Avengers Campus store has been closed recently and no longer appears as as hop in the Disneyland App. Though the gift shop has still opened periodically, the show building could be a start for where we might see the new attraction housed.

While the building itself is probably too big for a gift shop and too small for a ride, Disney could take that area and expand it out to fit the space needed for a ride. However, if it’s looking for an immersive land– like World of Pandora at Disney’s Animal Kingdom– it will need to expand heavily, and there may not be enough room to place it beside Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure.

Still, Guests are noticing changes, and it will be interesting to see what Disney ultimately decides to do and where this attraction is housed once construction begins.

Inside the Magic will keep you updated as Disney continues to plan this new attraction.