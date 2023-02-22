Disneyland Attraction Brings Guest to Tears

Mickey and Minnie on the Teacups at Disneyland

Disneyland is known as “The Happiest Place on Earth.” However, some Disneyland Guests might say otherwise.

Mickey Mouse at the Sleeping Beauty Castle in Disneyland Resort for the Disney100 celebrations
Disneyland is home to two different theme parks, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. Both of these Disney Parks include something for all ages and sizes to enjoy.

Disneyland Park includes iconic attractions such as Pirates of the Caribbean, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Haunted Mansion, Indiana Jones Adventure, Jungle Cruise, “it’s a small world,” Splash Mountain, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and many more.

Monkey animatronics take over a white boat on the Jungle Cruise.
Disney California Adventure Park includes attractions such as Toy Story Midway Mania!, Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind, Goofy’s Sky School, Jessie’s Critter Carousel, Incredicoaster, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-man Adventure, Radiator Springs Racers, Soarin’ Around the World, and many more attractions.

Pixar Pier
Whiel Disney Park Guests are supposed to have a magical time while in the theme parks, that doesn’t mean instances can’t arise.

One TikTok shows a Disney Guest in the middle of a breakdown from an attraction. This Guest was stuck on “it’s a small world”. While this is a happy, calm attraction one key thing about this attraction is that it plays its iconic song, “It’s a Small World (After All)” over and over again.

This Guest was trapped on this attraction for 30 minutes listening to this song. While her friends are laughing and enjoying themself, you can see her having a breakdown and crying.

“It’s a Small World (After All)” is a timeless classic and one of the most well-known songs of all time. Walt Disney asked the Academy Award-winning brothers, Richard and Robert Sherman, who were hard at work on Mary Poppins, to create a singular song that could be sung by Audio-Animatronics figures in multiple languages.

its a small world holiday overlay
Disneyland describes “it’s a small world” as “The Happiest Cruise That Ever Sailed.”

You’ll voyage along the Seven Seaways canal and behold a cast of almost 300 Audio-Animatronics dolls representing children from every corner of the globe as they sing the classic anthem to world peace—in their native languages.

Amid vibrant backdrops, you’ll travel through country after country, and by journey’s end, you’ll see that it really is a small world after all.

IT'S A SMALL WORLD AT THE 1964 WORLD'S FAIR 50TH ANNIVERSARY
This attraction has been opened since 1966. Guests should keep an eye out for Peter Pan and Tinker Bell in England, Cinderella in her native France, Pinocchio and Jiminy Cricket in Italy, Aladdin and Jasmine in the Middle East, The Three Caballeros in Mexico, Ariel and Flounder under the sea, Lilo and Stitch in the South Pacific and Woody, Bullseye and Jessie in the southwestern U.S.A.

“it’s a small world” will continue to be a popular attraction at Disney World and Disneyland for many years to come.

Have you experienced a breakdown while on a Disney attraction? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments.

