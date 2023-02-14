Multiple Disney World Parks Completely Full, Totally Sold Out

Multiple Parks at the Walt Disney World Resort are now totally-full, meaning Guests without a reservation are out of luck.

The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, is quite the experience. From thrilling roller coasters like Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Space Mountain at Magic Kingdom to jaw-dropping immersive new lands like Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, there’s always something to love when taking a trip to “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

For some Guests, simply seeing Cinderella Castle at the end of Main Street, U.S.A., is the biggest highlight of their trip. For others, it’s “drinking around the world” at EPCOT, exploring all of the various countries and cultures found in World Showcase.

However, with how popular the Walt Disney World Resort is, it should be no surprise that it can be hard to snag reservations for each of the four parks.

Unfortunately, two of the four Parks at Walt Disney World are now sold out. When taking a look at the Park reservation availability calendar, we noticed that both Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios are booked solid on Tuesday, February 21. This date falls at the end of President’s Day weekend, a historically-busy time for the Resort.

Magic Kingdom is already booked solid on Friday, February 17, at the start of the long weekend.

Of course, Guests can still visit Disney’s Animal Kingdom and EPCOT, but the two Disney World Parks with the most rides and attractions will be unavailable to Guests without a reservation. Guests can also visit Disney Springs for all their dining and shopping desires and cool off at Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park.

