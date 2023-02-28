How Disney World Guests Are Avoiding COVID-19 After Restrictions Disappeared

Walt Disney World COVID-19 restrictions are long gone, with the final pandemic warnings erased from the website in September 2022. Amid record crowding at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Guests are left to their own devices to avoid contracting the contagious respiratory disease at the Disney Parks.

When a nervous future Guest asked fans on Reddit about the risk of infection at Walt Disney World Resort, dozens responded with their best practices for a stress-free, healthy Disney Park vacation. Most involved hand washing, wearing high-filtration masks like N-95s, and using hand sanitizer.

“We went in February and were religious about hand washing,” said u/Beccachicken. “We didn’t get sick.”

“If you’re concerned, wear a mask,” u/EfficientPolarBear wrote. “I did in February and October, 2022 when I was in Disney World and did not get COVID. I am immunocompromised and used to wearing a mask, washing my hands, and using hand sanitizer consistently. “

Others suggested only eating outdoors. “I’m a Covid careful person, I skip indoor restaurants. There are so many outdoor options AND it saves a ton of money,” u/60B71N explained. “If there’s one restaurant you’re really into, maybe plan it for the last or second to last day, so you at least won’t be sick during vacation.”

Unfortunately, there is no way to mitigate the risk entirely. Despite taking precautions, many Guests reported testing positive for COVID-19 after their Walt Disney World Resort vacations.

“Just went a few weeks ago, half our party came back with covid. It’s a risk anywhere crowded,” u/GlitteryStranger said.

