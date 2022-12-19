Insane Crowds Take Over Disney World, Guests Wait In Massive Lines

Walt Disney World Resort is a major tourist location. Guests come from near and far to enjoy the Disney Magic.

Disney World has four theme parks in Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Each theme park has fan-favorite rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, “it’s a small world,” Jungle Cruise, Slinky Dog Dash, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Kilimanjaro Safaris, Avatar Flight of Passage, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Soarin’ Around the World, Frozen Ever After, and much more.

When Guests visit Disney World during the holiday season, they’ll see Christmas trees, lights, tinsel and even some of their favorite attractions change for the holiday season. Disney decks out some attractions like Jungle Cruise turns into Jingle Cruise, which is packed with holiday-themed puns. Guests can cruise a festive freeway filled with thousands of lights, stylized décor and a fun, futuristic holiday soundtrack as you get behind the wheel on the “Tomorrowland Speedway Race Through the Holidays.”

Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor is filling their laugh canisters with some holiday cheer at their “Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor Holiday Show” for everyone visiting the Monster World during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. Space Mountain – Holiday Run!! launches Guests on an adventure through the cosmos, filled with interstellar lighting and high-energy holiday tunes. Mad Tea Party in Fantasyland becomes a wild and wacky Christmas party where Guests can spin their teacup to one of four-holiday combos of lights and music.

The wait times around the holiday season has picked, and we are seeing insane wait times take over the Disney Parks.

A quick look at the Disney World app shows exactly what we’re talking about:

As you can see, Slink Dog Dash has a 140-minute wait. Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith has a 155-minute wait, and Twilight Zone Tower of Terror is cloing in at a 160-minute wait. Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance also has a 140-minute wait.

If you’re visiting Walt Disney World over the next couple of weeks, be prepared for insane crowds and for there to be a major wait times. Please be courteous to others and be patient, especially with Disney Cast Members who are working during this time.

Have these long wait times at Disney World affected you?