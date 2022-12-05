The Disney Parks Blog recently posted a video promoting a first visit to Walt Disney World through the eyes of some of their younger Guests. While a Christmas visit is certainly one of the most magical experiences anyone can have on Disney property, is the holiday season really the best time to visit the Disney Parks?

Christmas time at any Disney park is absolutely enchanting. The entire property gets the ultimate decor treatment, special treats are waiting to be tasted, and Disney characters put on their Christmassy best. Sometimes, a Disney trip can be the most unforgettable present a child can receive, no matter how old they are. Visiting during the holiday season for the very first time can result in many precious and unforgettable memories.

However, what the blog post and video doesn’t display is the other side of that coin. How events are quick to sell out, much like Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, and how crowds can be particularly difficult depending on what time during the Holidays Guests choose to visit. The closer to Christmas, the fuller the Parks can be, especially due to the Christmas Day Parade broadcast every year. So when would truly be the best time to visit the Parks if a Guest has never been before?

An age old question that has plagued Disney fans for years is “when is the perfect time to take a Disney trip?” While there are several factors that go into planning a Disney vacation, there are several resources that can certainly help make things easier. However, the holidays aren’t the only time fans should consider visiting. If a would-be Guest is clever enough to factor in scheduling, weather, and crowds, they can plan out an unforgettable experience that’s perfect for their first or 101st time.

MentalFloss offered some previous suggestions, but a consensus seems to be that September, October, March, and May are the ideal months to visit. With school being in session and hurricane season not yet started, early autumn is home to some prime Park experiences, especially at Walt Disney World. During this time, Guests can attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, the EPCOT Food and Wine Festival, and watch as the Parks are decked out in some of their best decor. Springtime is also a solid option, provided Guests can avoid the Spring Break rush. The mild weather and EPCOT’s Flower and Garden Show are sure to draw some serious attention. It’s also worth mentioning that visiting the Parks after the holidays is also a valid choice. With cheaper flights and less crowds, Disney can still be a winter wonderland without the mistletoe and holly.

Visiting the Parks for the very first time is an experience no Disney fan should be without. Whether Guests go in the spring, summer, fall, or winter, they’re bound to be in for a magical experience. When everything’s said and done, it all depends on the how they plan it out.

