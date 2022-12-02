Walt Disney World Offers Guests Free Christmas Event

in Walt Disney World

disney springs

Anyone who’s ever been to any piece of Disney property knows that when they do holidays, they go full guns blazing. New Years’, Halloween, Christmas, and all the rest all have something new and exciting happening in the Parks, but there are a few things fans can do this Christmas without even buying a ticket.

Disney Springs Christmas Tree Trail
Credit: Disney

Disney offers so much to see and do during the holiday season that it can be pretty overwhelming. Most fans are likely going to immediately want to hit the Parks as soon as they drop their bags off at the resort, especially if they managed to get tickets to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. However, Guests on a budget don’t have to break their banks if they want to get into the Christmas spirit with a little Disney magic thrown in as well. All they really need is a ride to Disney Springs.

The Springs are home to a wide variety of festive activities to enjoy. From live entertainment and street performers to seasonal sweets and eats, it’s a great way to get a little splash of Disney thrown in with your holiday shopping. That being said, there’s one experience that can surprisingly get overlooked on quite a few occasions, and it’s 100% free of charge. Those looking to see some of Disney’s best holiday decor need to take a trip down Disney Springs’ Christmas Tree Stroll.

Nightmare Before Christmas tree at Disney Springs
Credit: AllEars.net

Christmas trees are one of the most commonplace items seen throughout the holiday season, but Disney’s trees go above and beyond the call of duty when it comes to showing off. This year, the Christmas Tree Stroll features 20 enormous trees decked out in a wide variety of themes ranging from Disney movies like The Lion King, The Princess and the Frog, and The Nightmare Before Christmas to Marvel characters like Black Panther and the Guardians of the Galaxy. Not only that, but the event also sports seasonably trimmed topiaries inspired by the Disney Cruise Line.

Needless to say, variety is indeed the spice of life, and that can be clearly demonstrated by the holiday events at Disney Springs. The Christmas Tree Stroll is just one of many seasonal events offered on Disney property, but Guests looking for a free experience with Disney’s brand of festive fun won’t be disappointed with this display.

