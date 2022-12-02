Disney D23 Members Get Invite to Exclusive Holiday Party

The holiday season is a special time to celebrate with friends and family, and what better way to do that than at Disney?

Though places like the Disney Parks are great places to spend time around the holidays, some Disney fans will have an opportunity to spend time at The Walt Disney Studios for a private holiday party. This event, called Light Up the Season, is an annual holiday party for Cast Members, employees, and D23 Members, as well as their Guests.

Each December, The Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California, gets decked out for the holidays. This includes decorations and beautiful lights, as well as music. There are also several activities at this event for the whole family to enjoy, and these include winter activities and games, photo opportunities, treats, and shopping.

Per D23, here is some more of what Members can look forward to at this event:

Explore the legendary Walt Disney Studios lot – decked out for the season

Enjoy holiday screenings inside the historic Main Studio Theatre

Take advantage of several holiday photo opportunities worth melting for, including Disney photo spots and character meet-and-greets including Santa Goofy!

Enjoy holiday shopping at the Disney Studio Store and Minnie’s Market Place featuring local vendors and friends of Disney

Discover a variety of crafts and activities, fun holiday games and prizes, and complimentary treats for all ages.

Get into the holiday spirit with a DJ & live musical performances in addition to our tree lighting and snow!

Each guest will receive a D23 exclusive ornament celebrating 30 years of The Muppet Christmas Carol

Additional seasonal sweets, savories—including Walt’s Chili— and alcoholic beverages (for guests 21+) will be available for purchase.

Light Up the Season will take place on December 11 from 4-8 p.m. PST at The Walt Disney Studios Lot in Burbank, California. Guests will be allowed into the event as early as 3:15 p.m. but should not arrive before 3 p.m.

The cost to attend this event is $75, plus a $7 processing fee for D23 Gold Members; and $95, plus a $7 processing fee for D23 General Members.

D23 Members must have their membership number and the names of the Guests that will accompany them when reserving tickets, and they can buy up to eight tickets total. Members must also bring their membership cards and tickets to the event in order to enter. Additionally, children under three years old can get in the door for free.

Guests are also invited to take part in the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive, which takes donated new or unwrapped toys and gives them to local families and children who are in need. Disney has partnered with the Marines Toys for Tots since its founding in 1947, in which Walt Disney and some of his animators designed the original train logo for Toys for Tots, which is still being used today.

For more details and to purchase tickets, visit D23’s website.

Are you a D23 Member? Are you planning to go to this event or have you attended in the past? Tell us your experience in the comments!