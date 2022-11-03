Disney Leads Toy Drive for Needy Children This Holiday Season

The holiday season will be here soon, and Disney is taking the lead on helping those in need.

For more than 75 years, Disney has supported the Marine Toys for Tots program. Walt Disney and studio artists even designed the trademark train logo of Toys for Tots, which is still in use today.

This year, Disney is continuing the momentum by launching its annual Disney Ultimate Toy Drive, in partnership with Toys for Tots.

Per Disney Parks Blog, this toy drive will take place until December 24. Those who wish to participate can do so either online through shopDisney.com or in person through December 12.

If you are donating a gift in person, you can drop it off at a designated location, noted below. Keep in mind, however, that toys must be brand-new, unopened, and unwrapped.

Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort

Drop off your donation at the collection bins, either at World of Disney, Star Wars Trading Post, or Disneyland Resort Hotels.

Guests and Cast Members alike will also be able to participate from December 10-11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time, as the Marines will be located at the Downtown Disney LIVE! stage to receive donated gifts.

Disney Springs at the Walt Disney World Resort

Drop off your donated gift at the collection bins, located at World of Disney, Marketplace Co-Op, Star Wars Galactic Outpost, or the Disney Springs Welcome Center.

Disney Outlets and Disney Stores

You can also drop off donated toys at most Disney stores, including the Disney store in Times Square in New York City. If you’re unsure which stores are accepting donations, visit shopdisney.com/store-locator to find a store near you.

The Marines will also be on hand at certain stores, helping with the toy collection from November 5 to December 11.

In addition to these locations, Cast Members at the Disney World Resort will collect toys at certain backstage locations throughout the Resort, as well as take part in Disney VoluntEARS opportunities at Toys for Tots locations throughout the Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties.

Besides the toy drive, Disney will also take part in this effort through public service announcements on their channels and streaming services, which will help others to be inspired to get involved in this initiative. Additionally, Disney Movie Club will donate more than 2,000 toys to their local Toys for Tots location in Wisconsin.

Disney also recently released the last installment of the video series “From Our Family to Yours,” an animated video short to showcase the joys of giving. This short also showcases a melody sung by Jessica Darrow (a.k.a. Luisa from the film Encanto).

What do you think about these gift-giving initiatives from Disney? Share your thoughts below!