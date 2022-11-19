Disney Christmas Film Celebrates 30th Anniversary With Special Screening

‘Tis the season for holiday movies! There’s nothing quite like enjoying your favorite Christmas movie all snuggled up in a blanket and enjoying some popcorn, hot cocoa, or another movie-watching snack.

One Disney holiday classic is The Muppet Christmas Carol, which is a take on the classic A Christmas Carol story by Charles Dickens, with the characters portrayed by the Muppets characters. But this year, the film seems more special, as it is now 30 years old.

To celebrate this milestone anniversary, D23 announced that there will be a special screening of The Muppet Christmas Carol, taking place on December 4 at AMC Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort.

At this event, D23 Members and their Guests will get a Christmas caroling book so that they can sing along to classic Christmas songs. Then, they will head into the AMC Disney Springs 24 theater to watch the Muppets’ classic film and celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Before the film begins, D23 staff will present an exclusive look at the behind-the-scenes of this film, with plenty of fun facts about the making of this classic holiday film. There will also be an Ugly Sweater Showcase, where Guests can show off their ugliest holiday sweaters. After the singalong showing of the film, Guests can enjoy a tasty treat from the nearby Gideon’s Bakehouse at Disney Springs.

The cost for this event varies for D23 Gold Members and General Members. For Gold Members, this experience costs $24.99 per person, plus a $7 processing fee. And for General Members, the cost is $34.99 per person, plus a $7 processing fee.

Per D23, here is what this event includes:

Exclusive screening of The Muppet Christmas Carol kicked off with a behind-the-scenes presentation

Ugly Sweater Showcase

Event-Exclusive The Muppet Christmas Carol caroling book

One (1) D23-Exclusive 30th Anniversary The Muppet Christmas Carol holiday ornament

One (1) sweet holiday treat from Gideon’s Bakehouse (info about Gideon’s Bakehouse here)

One (1) medium sized fountain beverage at AMC Disney Springs

This event begins at 10 a.m. with the check-in at AMC Disney Springs. Then, the behind-the-scenes portion of the show and the Ugly Sweater Showcase will begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by the film’s screening at 10:50 a.m.

In case you’ve never seen the film before, D23 provides a detailed description:

The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992), the Muppets’ version of Charles Dickens’ classic tale, puts a unique twist on that fateful Christmas Eve when Scrooge is visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Together with kind, humble Bob Cratchit (Kermit the Frog) and his family, the Spirits open Scrooge’s eyes—and his heart—to the true meaning of Christmas. Rated G.

In addition to general event info, D23 provides a list of additional notes for Members, informing them that they will need their membership number, login details, and the name of their Guests when reserving tickets. Additionally, Members will be required to show their card and tickets when checking in at the event.

To view other important notes and for more general information about this event, visit D23’s website.

Have you ever seen The Muppet Christmas Carol? What is your favorite part of the movie? Share your thoughts below!