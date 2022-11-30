D23 Announces Exclusive Shopping Opportunity for the Holidays

It’s the holiday season, and as shoppers are looking to find the perfect gifts for their families, friends, and loved ones, there’s a unique and exclusive shopping opportunity for D23 Gold Members.

D23 recently announced this exclusive event to celebrate Seasons of Magic. D23 Gold Members will have a morning of shopping on Sunday, December 11, at Mickey’s of Glendale, which is located on the Walt Disney Imagineering campus in Glendale, California. Mickey’s of Glendale has a variety of Imagineering-themed items, as well as an array of popular merchandise found at the Disney Parks and Resorts.

To enhance Members’ shopping experience, Starbucks on the Imagineering campus will be open from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Besides the plethora of merchandising available, D23 Gold Members are invited to bring pins to trade with other Members on the Imagineering campus green space. However, they must observe pin-trading guidelines and etiquette.

However, this complimentary shopping experience for Gold Members requires reserved tickets, which will be available starting tomorrow, December 1, at 10 a.m. PST. Members can sign up for a 30-minute shopping window and choose from the following times:

8:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. PST

8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. PST

9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. PST

9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. PST

10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. PST

10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. PST

11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. PST

11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PST

Members will not be able to attend this event outside of their scheduled shopping window or be allowed to join the queue earlier than 45 minutes ahead of their shopping window. In addition, they will be required to present both their D23 Gold Membership Card as well as a photo ID to be able to enjoy this experience. You can view more important information on the event page.

Guests are also invited to continue this experience later in the day at D23’s Light Up the Season, which is a separately-ticketed event that includes wintertime activities and games, photo opportunities, treats, and fun for the whole family!

Will you be attending this exclusive shopping experience? Let us know in the comments!