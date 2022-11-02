‘The Santa Clauses’ Will Have Their Own Winter Wonderland Attraction

Starting November 15th and going through January 15th, you can join The Santa Clauses in New York City for a Winter Wonderland!

He’s making a list, and he’s checking it twice.

Santa Claus is heading to NYC and he’s bringing the North Pole with him and some holiday cheer too.

The Watermark at Pier 15 will magically transform into Santa’s headquarters at the North Pole- largely inspired by the Disney+ Original Series The Santa Clauses (premiering November 16th).

Come and step into this winter wonderland. Walk down a hallway with candy cane pillars that leads to a gingerbread bar where you can fill up on seasonal treats and drinks.

Take your goodies and go warm yourself by the fire in Santa’s living room. Plop down in his favorite armchair and snap some pictures while you’re at it too.

If you feel like exploring more, you can discover a giant snow globe, some beautiful glass houses, and even Santa’s sleigh. Make sure to take some photos, otherwise, no one will believe you!

The Head Elf Betty, and her team of elves have been working hard all year to create a fully immersive Winter Wonderland holiday experience. Complete with hot cocoa (shaken, not stirred) and lots of cookies!

Here are some of things guests can look forward to at The Santa Clauses Winter Wonderland.

Order a sweet treat, hot chocolate, cider, or Holiday Cocktail from the Gingerbread Bar

Enjoy Santa’s S’mores included with your glass house reservation or order from our delicious food and cocktail menu

Meet someone special under the giant mistletoe

Find o​​ut if you’re naughty or nice in Santa’s living room

Get cozy next to Santa’s oversized fireplace

Fill up your stocking at Mrs Claus’ candy bar

Enjoy a holiday cocktail/mocktail, shaken, not stirred inside of the Enclosed Cocktail Chalet

Exclusive for D23 Gold Members: A special Holiday Gift! (While supplies last!)

General admission to this event starts at $20, and D23 Members can purchase tickets ahead of time here!

Have you ever been to Santa’s Village before? Let us know in the comments.